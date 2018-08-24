Possible opponents for The Shield at WWE Super Show Down

Now the fans have one more reason to book tickets for the historic show. The strongest faction in the history of the WWE is all set to perform in a match as a unit. The Shield will be part of the WWE Super Show Down on October 6th. WWE.com has released an official statement to confirm the same,

The Shield reunited on this past edition of WWE Raw to give the fans goosebumps and they beat down Braun Strowman who was about to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on Roman Reigns and announced their emphatic return with a triple powerbomb through the announce table.



So the WWE officials did not delay to book them in a match. But the question is who will be their opponent at Super Show Down. WWE has not given any update on this in the released statement. However, the social media updates did drop a hint about the same. An old rival of Roman Reigns might be coming back to hunt him.

Bray Wyatt has re-posted an old tweet of teasing to go after The Shield brethren. We should remind you that he has an enriched history with all three of them. Plus he is the mentor of the current target of the faction i.e. Braun Strowman. So they can surely reunite to renew the feud that could continue in the fall.

To make the numbers even in their favor, Bobby Lashley hinted to join these two. Well, in that case, this could turn out to be a stronger faction than The Shield. However, it's just a speculation for now. But Strowman has promised to break the Shield and he could think of needed reinforcement to get success in his mission.

So WWE might have already planted the seeds of the future feud. It's worth to note that Bray Wyatt is out of any storyline picture, currently. He can come back on any moment ganging up on Roman Reigns and co. So The Shield better watches their back on the upcoming episode of WWE Raw.