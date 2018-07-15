Potential big matches for WWE Summerslam based on Extreme Rules outcome

For the fourth straight year, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host the event. This venue has already hosted some of the best matches of the WWE over the years. We expect to witness more classic matches when Summerslam comes live on August 19th, where the big players from the WWE are expected to step into the ring to deliver some marquee matches.

This event is also known as the biggest party of the summer where WWE arranges the absolute best for the fans. We are used to seeing memorable matches in Summerslam since it's inception and this year should be no exception. The reports from ringsidenewas.com have given updates on some potential matches for this occasion.

Daniel Bryan is the most concerned name to headline the event at this time ever since his return. Various reports suggested that The Miz is the most probable name to feature against him. But Kane is also a valid name at this time keeping in mind that they will team up at Extreme Rules. The Big Red Monster is expected to betray his partner to set up a match between the two.

Four years ago, it was the same PPV event where Daniel Bryan defended his WWE Championship against Kane in an Extreme Rules match. The same event might begin another feud between the two to set up a match at the second biggest PPV event of the year. It still does depend on the way the creative team is willing to go after this Sunday’s PPV event.

Another match that the source hinted is a rematch between Sasha Banks and Bayley. They will continue their feud even after the Extreme Rules PPV as the WWE has not given them any TV space for tonight’s PPV. At Summerslam, they are likely to lock horns yet again in a match with an added stipulation.

Apart from these two matches, we expect to see the Undertaker in action. Another rematch might take place with John Cena. This match under-delivered at the biggest event of the year in New Orleans. So we need to see this match so that it can fulfill our thirst. Lastly, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is still slated to be the main event of Summerslam.