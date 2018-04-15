Potential changes that may happen at WWE Superstar Shakeup

As we all know, now that Wrestlemania is done, the promotions and ticket sales for Summerslam have started as the hype for the second biggest event of the year has started early this year. WWE has already released the travel package for the show in August that will be hosted in Brooklyn, New York.

Two such promotional posters have been revealed and they went viral on the social media. Going by it, we can get some big hints about the upcoming changes on the roster due to the Superstar Shakeup. Bodyslam.net was the first one to bring out a report indicating the potential changes that might be reserved for us in the near future.

In the middle of the poster, Ronda Rousey is being featured which garners much attention from the WWE fans. It indicates that the former UFC superstar will feature in the match card of Summerslam. This is quite evident since it is the second biggest night where most stars of the WWE show up to perform.

Also, two parts of the poster were revealed, one of which is in red color and the other is in blue color. This definitely indicates the parts of Raw and Smackdown roster. Thankfully, some of the names were also disclosed which hints names of prime superstars on the concerned brand.

On Raw, there will be names like Braun Strowman, Naomi, The Usos, Charlotte, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ronda Rousey while on Smackdown Live the poster features superstars like The New Day, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles.

It is clear that some names will move to Raw from Smackdown Live whereas the vice-versa process will also be applied. Big names like Rollins, Samoa Joe, Charlotte, Sasha Banks will be shifted from their present roster. This means that a big change is definitely happening at the WWE Superstar Shakeup. It will start at the upcoming edition of WWE Raw at the XL Center in Hartford.