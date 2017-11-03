Potential full card for traditional WWE Survivor Series matchup

Bengaluru, November 3: On November 19th, we are set to witness the Survivor Series PPV on the WWE Network. This will be the 30th annual edition of the event with the brand Vs brand rivalry theme intact.

We have already received four champion Vs champion matches from Raw and Smackdown including the traditional tag team matches.

During the week, we learnt that Kurt Angle will lead team Raw and Shane McMahon will lead Smackdown as the opponent. This announcement added a whole new complexion to the match and we should also remember that the Raw GM's job is on the line in this match.

Now, Smackdown has their side almost ready as they conducted series of qualifying matches for the past couple of weeks whereas Raw is yet to name anyone from their side for the men's tag team elimination match.

Kurt Angle dropped a hint of the second member for his team on Twitter. After Braun Strowman's triumphant return on this past edition of Raw, the GM did not hesitate to include him in his team. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

PWInsider.com published a report with the potential names of the participants in this match from both Raw and Smackdown. Braun Strowman has also been included on the list. As far as the last name from Smackdown goes, AJ Styles was include as the fifth and final member. Check out the other names suggested by the source,

"Team Raw is scheduled to be Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe - Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle teaming up that's pretty cool if you're an Impact Wrestling fan.

"But that is the plan for Team Raw. I was told this is all contingent on Roman getting healthy. He was we were told under medical care, he is doing better but he has to still finish getting over whatever illness befell him and he still has to recover and get back in ring shape."

On next week's episode of Raw, we expect to witness a series of qualifying matches where these aforementioned names will fill in the team of the flagship brand. Roman Reigns is expected to enter the fray after his return next week.