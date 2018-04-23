Potential plan for Ronda Rousey and Natalya on WWE Raw

On her entry to the flagship show, Natalya turned into a babyface, all of a sudden. Most importantly, she found herself in an alliance with none other than Ronda Rousey. This was a complete out-of-the-box move for the multi-time women's champion in the WWE. Apparently, there's a strong reason behind this.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the build up for Ronda Rousey is a big reason behind this move. Plus, the former UFC superstar has trained with the Queen of Harts ever since she moved to the WWE. The latter one is also considered to be a veteran in-ring performer of the current women's locker room.

The same was told in the storyline perspective, too. Ronda was happy to see her friend onboard. Basically, it was her choice to have the Hart Dungeon member on the flagship show. Check out the updates from Meltzer,

"They know how to work with each other. I mean, they've worked enough with each other, that Natalya has a better read on Ronda's wrestling strengths and weaknesses than almost any other woman on the roster."

Apart from this, the source also clarified that building Ronda Rousey as the future champion will be a huge task for the creative team. Plus, we also have to remind you that she would have to remain as the strong natural babyface for a longtime,

"Protecting Ronda Rousey is one of the main things that they're gonna be doing over the next year."

As you can see, Natalya will be a perfect fit to do this alongside her buddy. Over the years, she has brought out the best in most of the big names in the female locker room, effectively. Going forward, she will do it once more for the 'baddest woman on the planet.'

So, the storyline seems quite obvious where Natalya will turn heel on Ronda, at some point. This will build a feud where the babyface gets to defeat the villain. It would set her up for some big goals in the future.