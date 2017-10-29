Potential schedule for Roman Reigns on WWE Raw return

Bengaluru, October 29: Roman Reigns was supposed to be a part of the main event match at the TLC PPV, but a meningitis infection forced him out of the contest that was originally scheduled as the return match for The Shield. In his absence, Kurt Angle joined the team of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

As meningitis is a serious issue and could spread through the superstars locker room, Reigns was pulled off from performing at all the shows. Along with him, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas also suffered the same consequences. But, the main concern is about Roman Reigns, as the franchise player of the company, WWE can’t go on without him for a long time.

The recent updates suggest that the Big Dog will be fit after a few weeks rest. The main reason to keep him aside was to prohibit the virus affection in the locker room. Reigns’ affection was not a severe one and hence he should be okay in a few days time.

As per reports from Ryan Satin of Pro-Wrestling Sheet, WWE doctors should clear him in time for Survivor Series PPV. Since this is the last dual brand event of the year, we expect to see him on November 19th representing the Raw brand.

However, the source also suggested that even if The Big Dog gets medically fit, WWE will not take a risk to schedule an abrupt return for him. After this illness, he might be weak and it should take some time before he finally gets back to full in-ring fitness.

So, we should not expect him to play a part at the Survivor Series PPV. With the buildup already started, there will not be enough space for him to be involved in a storyline. And both the brands superstars will anyway be able to make the show a success.

So, Roman Reigns could wait to make a late comeback. He would be kept off television until the big event passes by in November. Once this gets over, he is expected to be added to his regular WWE schedule.