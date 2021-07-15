Potential Spoiler on Goldberg’s WWE return and Money in the Bank title match

But there are some uncertainties around Brock Lesnar's availabilty for the event. The Beast Incarnate was originally believed to go after Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship but the company seems to have failed in their attempts to sign him into a contract.

However, things could still change on that front. If not as a back up plan, Goldberg might be called upon to replace him in the WWE Title match challenger’s spot for Summerslam 2021.

As it stands, Bobby Lashley is slated to defend his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at Money In The Bank 2021 PPV. The champion is a well-protected superstar on Raw over the past few months and is expected to defeat Kingston at the PPV.

Lashley is then expected to move on to the next feud as the Road to Summerslam 2021 officially begins next week.

As per a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, speculations are high that WWE will bring back Hall Of Famer Goldberg for another WWE Championship match this year.

If that’s the case then Lashley vs. Goldberg for the most coveted prize in sports entertainment will serve as the co-main event of SummerSlam 2021, after Lashley is done with his Money in the Bank title defense.

Rumour has it that the current challenger Kofi may end up digesting a squash loss to make the champion look even dominant so that he could match up to the level of Goldberg, the only superstar who possesses a 173-0 streak in WWE’s mainstay history.

As noted, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was the original lineup for the WWE Title Match at the biggest party of the summer. But Ringside News recently reported that Lesnar’s name wasn’t on a list of proposed names for the upcoming WWE Draft.

And when his name came up in conversation, the source was told that “it was made clear 'there are no plans with Brock. We’re not even in discussions.'”

Perhaps, WWE wants to save the mega match between Lashley and Lesnar for a later date, and Goldberg would become a stop-gap opponent for the All-Mighty Champion. Being a part-timer, chances are very low that he will win the WWE Championship, at this point against the top superstar of the red brand.

As per his current contract with the WWE, Goldberg is bound to compete in, at least a couple of matches each year until 2023.

The former WCW franchise player fulfilled one of those obligations when he faced Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble 2021 PPV and came up short. So, he has one more match left in this calendar year which could take place on the August 21 pay-per-view night.