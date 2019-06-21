Potential spoilers from WWE Stomping Grounds marquee matches

And now the betting odds for the PPV event has also surfaced on the internet to suggest that chances are extremely low that the night could end up being a pleasant one as the chance of a championship change is very bleak. Reports suggest four of the prime championships from both Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live will remain unchanged.

As revealed by BetOnline, the ongoing odds are clearly in favor of the champions for all the prime title matches at Stomping Grounds. This does not surprise us due to the fact the spoilers for main event matches at the next PPV event named Extreme Rules where the current reigning title-holders are all expected to defend their belts rather than regain it.

Right now, Seth Rollins is a clear favorite to retain the Universal championship against Baron Corbin. The advantage of a special guest referee of his choice may not be helping out Corbin after all as the odds state the Beastslayer has been slated to retain the red-strapped belt. On the other hand, Kofi Kingston will also have a successful WWE Championship defense against Dolph Ziggler inside the Steel Cage which will prevent outside interferences.

From the women's division, Lacey Evans is on a mission to convert the previously known 'Becky Two Belts' into 'Becky No Belts' by taking away WWE Raw women's championship from Becky Lynch. But the odds are against her at this point. As for the other women's title match, Bayley will also retain her belt against Alexa Bliss. A title change does not make any sense here anyway as the challenger belongs to Raw roster.

In another marquee match of the night, Roman Reigns is also a clear favorite to win to make sure all the babyface stars will stand tall by the end of Stomping Grounds.

Here are the betting odds from the source, (via 411Mania.com)

Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)

Baron Corbin +525 (26/5)

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

Kofi Kingston -950 (2/19)

Dolph Ziggler +500 (5/1)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch -400 (1/4)

Lacey Evans +250 (5/2)

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Bayley -500 (1/5)

Alexa Bliss +300 (3/1)

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns -150 (2/3)

Drew McIntyre +110 (11/10)

The fan interest in the brand new PPV show could be extremely low due to lack of intriguing storylines on either Raw or Smackdown. The only suspense that remains is around the Universal title match as the special guest referee is still unknown. Hopefully, WWE does add some more twist into the scheduled matches to save Stomping Grounds from becoming a disaster.