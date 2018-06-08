Prime WWE Women's Champions to miss next season's Total Divas

The makers of this reality show have taken a good strategy over the years by shuffling the starcast. The show started with names like Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Cameron, Eva Marie, and JoJo Offerman. Only the three of the mentioned names were retained for the seven bygone seasons. Several names have joined and left Total Divas, thereafter.

The same is expected to happen in the upcoming season which might air in fall this year. According to the reports of Bang Showbiz, a champion from Smackdown Live will miss the 8th season. The report says Carmella will not be seen on the show in the next season.

It was in this show that the Princess of Staten Island was able to garner attention due to her relationship with WWE superstar, Big Cass. Now that the relationship is over, she might have opted out of the show this year.

It can actually be good for her now, because she can solely focus more on her in-ring career. Carmella became the Smackdown women’s champion, earlier this year and will have a longer title reign if she keep up the consistency in her performance.

Another bad news for the fans is that Alexa Bliss will also not feature in the next season of Total Divas. She is the heartthrob of most of the male WWE fans. Missing the dose of the Goddess of the WWE will be a sheer disappointment for them. Stillrealtous.com gave an update on this stating that the cameras of E Network did not follow her around the Wrestlemania weekend. This proves that she is ruled out from the show, as well.

The good thing for the fans is that Paige will make her return to the show. This will be a huge boost for the E Network reality series. As per previous updates, Sony Deville might join her, but it is yet to be confirmed, though. Meanwhile, the Bellas, Natalya, and Naomi will continue to be part of the show.

For now, in the spin-off series, Total Bellas show will continue to air on the E Network. Once this third season focusing on the Bella Twins concludes, next month, we will get an update on Total Divas.