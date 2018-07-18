Randy Orton attacks Jeff Hardy on WWE Smackdown Live

It looks like that he is back with the same gimmick on Smackdown Live. The Viper made a shocking return from injury last Sunday night at Extreme Rules after Shinsuke Nakamura won the US Championship from Hardy.

He had a confrontation with Nakamura, but delivered a kick to Jeff Hardy’s groin to tease the heel-turn. Last night, he solidified that with a vicious attack on Hardy that only a 'slithering serpent’ like him can come up with.

Orton hit The Charismatic Enigma with a vicious Low Blow as Nakamura watched in shock from ringside. The 13-time world champion did much worse on Smackdown as he launched an absolutely savage attack on Hardy.

The main event scene was already heated up last night with the bad blood between Hardy and Nakamura. The latter one was able to steal the United States championship from Hardy at Extreme Rules with the help of a low blow. So, the former champion was ready to seek redemption in the scheduled rematch between these two.

He took control of the match from the get-go with offensive moves like Whisper in the Wind or the pendant atomic drop. Later, he converted Nakamura’s Kinshasa into a Twist of Fate and set up for a Swanton Bomb. The devastating finishing maneuver was executed effectively as the pinfall win looked certain in his favor. But just when he was ready to pin The King of Strong Style Orton pulled him out of the ring.

Orton pulled Hardy out of the ring to break the pinfall and unloaded some right hands on Hardy to get the match disqualified. Hardy’s head was hit twice into the steel steps.

Plus, the former World Heavyweight Champion then whispered in Hardy's ear: "You know why I am doing this? You wanna know why? You can have to wait to find out." Orton then tortured the popular superstar as he stuck his finger inside his pierced ear lobe and pulled it with rage.

The officials ran out to stop the vicious assault, but they could barely stop the coiling Viper. At last, a Snake Eyes DDT finished things off as the show went off the air. Randy Orton has not forgotten the loss at Backlash at the hands of Hardy.

The Apex Predator was sidelined after undergoing successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee in May shortly after failing to beat Hardy for the US Championship. So he might just continue to come up with these kinds of heelish moves in the future.

Plus, the United States Championship will also be on the mind of the veteran superstar. It is almost certain that he will be a part of the Summerslam feud for this mid-card title. Most probably, WWE will use the three-way route featuring Hardy, Nakamura, and Orton for the US title.