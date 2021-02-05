Rapper Bad Bunny Wrestlemania-bound after becoming top WWE merchandise-seller

The celebrity is apparently not done with WWE. With WrestleMania 37 just two months away, perhaps he could end up making a grand debut to the spectacle. PWInsider reports that WWE is planning to have Bad Bunny back for more appearances. The current plan is to have him involved in the Show of Shows.

Bunny will be involved at WrestleMania 37 in some capacity. Interestingly, there has even been a pitch for him to possibly wrestle a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That has not been confirmed, yet but considering that he got physical during Rumble as well as the night after Raw, anything is possible. Additionally, he is reportedly attending some training sessions at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, too.

WWE loves to get some cross-platform appearances by presenting stars from movie or music industries on their programming to grab some eyeballs. Bad Bunny is one of the most popular musical acts in the whole world, right now, as he is currently listed as the ninth most-listened-to artist worldwide on Spotify.

The partnership between WWE and Bad Bunny is also making a ton of money. License Global reports that the WWE Shop's list of items for the rapper is the best-selling WWE merchandise of 2021 up to this point.

With WrestleMania right around the corner, Bunny can still make a lot more cash. WWE Shop currently offers a poster, child’s t-shirt, women’s t-shirt, a unisex t-shirt, and a zip-up hoodie for purchase related to the multi-platinum recorder.

Despite what people may think about his booking, WWE can certainly churn out more entertaining segments from him. After all, his Rumble appearance was covered by media giants Billboard, TMZ, and many more. So it’ll be very interesting to see how things may turn out between the WWE and Bunny in the upcoming weeks.

The Grammy-award winning rapper performed his “Booker T” single at the WWE Royal Rumble, this past Sunday, and then denied to join The Miz and John Morrison for collaboration. Miz then destroyed the Rapper’s DJ table he had set up on the stage from his performance earlier in the show.

Bad Bunny then made his way down to the ring distracting both Miz and Morrison enough to get them eliminated by Damian Priest. Bunny then made his way up to the top turnbuckle and leapt off with a cross-body on the two heel superstars.

The following night on Raw, Bad Bunny returned in a white Bugatti at the ThunderDome to appear on MizTV. He would eventually introduce Damian Priest to the Raw brand who attacked Miz and Morrison. Priest then defeated Miz in a singles action where Bunny dropped Morrison with a microphone shot to the mouth.