Rapper Cardi B Wrestlemania-bound after interactions with WWE Superstars?

The heated exchange with WWE Raw Superstar Lacey Evans was worth mentioning as it had some racist comments in it, grabbing the eyeballs of the netizens. The multi-platinum rapper fired off several WWE-related tweets after the Legends Night edition of RAW.

One of the tweets jokingly addressed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon better count his days because that was not how her WWE debut was supposed to happen.

"WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF .... [weary face emoji] [laughing emoji x 4] This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR f--kIN DAYS !!!!," she wrote.

Lacey Evans responded to that tweet by name-dropping rapper Nicki Minaj.

"Careful what you wish for ya nasty..... we aren't @NICKIMINAJ You'll get sent home with more than a busted eye. [nail polish emoji] [high heel emoji]," Evans wrote, that was a clear reference to an incident between Minaj and Cardi B. It wasn’t taken well by the latter one.

Cardi B apparently didn't realize the perspective of creating a kayfabe angle of wrestling personalities using social media and thought it was a legit jab. She responded to Evans' tweet and said a white woman "can't never put fear" in her.

"A white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie....Got me f--ked up.I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don't know where the f--k you came from with your unnecessary bulls--t," she further wrote.

Upon realizing the mistake that tweet has been deleted the tweet while a follow-up saw her bad-mouthing continue, "Wow ! don't ever wanna hear motherf--kers talking s--t to me again !!!!"

The Lady of the WWE responded to the tweet from the Bodak Yellow rapper with the following tweet,

"Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! [pleading face emoji] but since you wanna be a bad ass... keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. [nail polish emoji] [high heel emoji] #PullUp." We can only assume the heat between the two of them has calmed down.

WWE then ran a story kidding thay Cardi B muat be WrestleMania-bound as another rapper Wale replied to one of her tweets about WWE saying, “They been waitin four. For like 3 years but today was specific .. pull up wit da mysterio mask and cut some promos . They ready for u sis.”

Cardi B tweeted back at Wale, who has experiences of receiving paychecks to say that she’s willing to make her own payday happen at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"@wale don’t gotta tell me twice .This me On my way to wrestlermania to collect my check."

Only time will say whether WWE wants to book Cardi B as the Biggest Event of the Year approaches. Meanwhile, she revealed on several related tweets that she used to watch WWE when the likes of Trish Stratus, Lita, Melina, Triple H, Batista, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, and Edge used to wrestle.