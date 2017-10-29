Raw to invade Smackdown? - WWE plan to add spice to Survivor Series

Bengaluru, October 29: The buildup for Survivor Series PPV kicked off in a big way on past week's edition of Monday Night Raw. This is the final PPV of the year where two brands, Raw and Smackdown will go head to head to determine the brand supremacy.

From last year, the company started this interesting brand-rivalry themed event.

As part of that, we witnessed the WWE Smackdown superstars invade the Raw locker room. Kurt Angle was about to name the five superstars who would be part of Team Raw at the even when the blue brand stars attacked the superstars from the flagship show.

The commissioner, Shane McMahon was the one who led the blue team from the front as the Raw GM watched in shock. It is quite obvious that the locker room of Raw was shocked with this sudden attack and they could not retaliate to it and suffered a defenseless assault from every direction.

With that being said, Smackdown emerged victorious in the first round with a huge statement to the Raw brand. Going by the history of this company, it is certain that there will be consequences for this from Raw. In one of the future episodes, they will go their rival brand to seek redemption to take the storyline forward.

Team Red will strike either next week 10/31 in Norfolk or the go home on 11/14 in Charlotte. Can't on 11/7. Both brands have U.K. shows. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 25, 2017

Wrestling Votes has an update for when the inevitable might happen. From their post on Twitter, it is expected to take place on next week's episode of Smackdown that is hosted by Norfolk, Virginia. If that is not the case then, the 14th November edition of Smackdown will witness the invasion.

It is the go home episode of Survivor Series PPV and so an impactful hype up will be made. The show will be hosted in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina which is quite infamous for its rowdy fans who can enjoy the chaotic moments.

The initial thought was that Raw would strike back on this past edition of the show. But, it did not happen since things would have been very predictable.

WWE hasn't entertained this kind of chaotic invasion by an entire locker room for a while now, due to the TV-PG rating of shows, no such violent contents are shown, nowadays. However, fans love such brawls and can expect to see it one more time just prior to Survivor Series.