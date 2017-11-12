Real reason why Emma was released by WWE

Bengaluru, November 12: In the last week of October, WWE officially announced that three superstars were released from their contract. Emma, Summer Rae and Darren Young were the individuals who suffered the misfortune. Every year, WWE trims down the roster by releasing unwanted talents.

Now, the latter two mentioned names were inactive on the roster for a long time and hence, there was no surprise in their release. But, Emma's name on this list was a complete shocker as she has always been considered an elite talent who was never given enough opportunity.

WWE officials always preferred other prime names on the roster rather than the first-ever Australian female athlete on the roster. As a result, she was gradually demoted in the roster despite being one of the strongest performers in the women's revolution.

Ever since the release, fans took the former Diva's side to let their support known to her. John McKenna of pro-wrestling sheet recently discussed the reason for Emma's release which suggested otherwise. As per him, she was not an easy woman to work with.

The journalist was a former WWE employee and hence revealed that Emma was one of those few names who were against the creative team of the WWE very often as she used to vent her frustration at the officials and used also share her thoughts openly via social media sites.

Plus, Emma has always been considered a creation of Vince McMahon himself. To provide her the needed push, The Boss had come up with the idea of the Emmalina gimmick last year. However, the character was not liked by the one who was about to play it. So, she quickly ended up being in the dog-house.

According to the source, this was the main reason for Emma's release. She had the guts to show audacity of nixing out an idea of McMahon. As we have seen, the gorgeous Diva based gimmick was later shot down.

Also, releasing the former NXT Diva was a late decision. As per Dave Meltzer, Emma gave a tough fight to Asuka just because she was not slated to get out early. But, later the officials went on to release her on a short notice.