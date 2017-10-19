Real Reason why Sami Zayn turned heel at WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Bengaluru, October 19: At Hell in a Cell PPV, we witnessed the unthinkable on the show as Sami Zayn turned into a heel. He has always been the fun loving guy whom the audience loved. For his entire career, he entertained the fans with his incredible moves being a babyface superstar.

The rules did not change for him even after his move to WWE as well. He debuted as part of the NXT brand and went on to become the NXT Champion. Till the PPV-date, there was no hint that this was about to happen with one of the most favorite superstars of the WWE Universe.

Sami Zayn appeared at the end of the main event match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens. To shock the world, he helped the latter one who also tried to end Sami’s career just a week ago. This led the Smackdown commissioner to digest a loss against the prizefighter in a fight which was a vengeance-seeking match for him on behalf of his family.

Now, there’s a potential reason why the heel turn took place all of a sudden. According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, a match is in the works for the last dual brand PPV of the year including these superstars. It might come to fruition on November 19th, 2017.

If the source is to be believed then Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team up to take on the team of Shane McMahon and AJ Styles at Survivor Series. Currently, Shane-O-Mac is recovering from the bruised ribs that he suffered by jumping off the top of the cell structure. He is expected to return once he gets recovers from injury.

A further hint of the match was given by AJ Styles during the Talking Smack show post-Hell in a Cell. The Phenomenal one said that if someday Shane needs him, he is always there for him as a tag team partner. They know each other quite well as they featured in a match at Wrestlemania 33.