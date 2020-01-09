Real reason why WWE added Brock Lesnar to 2020 Royal Rumble match

Instead, his advocate general Paul Heyman informed us that his client is entering the Rumble match, intending to conquer everyone standing in his path.

There's a big reason for doing so from WWE creative perspective since they could neither find an opponent for Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view nor did they did not have a clear cut opponent determined to face him at WrestleMania.

This Rumble entry will buy WWE more time to figure out who exactly they want to face Brock at Mania 36.

There's a catchline in this context which was dropped by Heyman during the Raw promo. He announced that there’s no one on RAW, SmackDown or NXT who’s 'worthy of facing Lesnar for the WWE Championship, so Lesnar will enter the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 match as the number one entrant.' This factor will play out throughout the 30-man match after which Lesnar will find his WrestleMania opponent.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE booked Brock Lesnar in Royal Rumble match to find out his opponent at WrestleMania 36, who could be from SmackDown or NXT:

“WWE is doing this Lesnar in the Rumble angle as a way to set up Brock’s Mania matchup. Which could signal it's against someone from SD or NXT as Heyman mentioned a few times. Opens up a world of possibilities.”

Source says WWE is doing this Lesnar in the Rumble angle as a way to set up Brock’s Mania matchup. Which could signal its against someone from SD or NXT as Heyman mentioned a few times last night. Opens up a world of possibilities. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 7, 2020

Slice Wrestling added that the current plan was brainstormed by Paul Heyman & Vince McMahon where The Beast Incarnate is all set to dominate the entire match.

He would ruthlessly run through 28 other superstars except for the 30th entrant which will be a surprise. The expectation is this superstar will eventually face him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE's backstage plans for the reigning champion consists of three internal names each from Raw, SmackDown and NXT. However, it may not be a wise decision to host a cross-brand match following the WWE Draft that put a strict barrier among the shows. A fourth name is also being considered in this context in the form of a shocking return.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is being wildly rumoured to make his entry at the Royal Rumble at number 30 to potentially set a bout against Brock Lesnar whereas veteran Bubba Rey Dudley speculates CM Punk will be a fitting choice on this spot.

This could set up a battle between two Paul Heyman guys at WrestleMania 36. No such reliable sources are available to confirm whether officials are indeed nurturing these two plans. But given the unpredictability of the current season, anything can happen around the first pay-per-view of the decade.