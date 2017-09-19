Reason behind Charlotte Flair's absence on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, September 19: Charlotte Flair has been one of the most dominant female superstars of this decade. Ever since she switched to the main roster from NXT in 2015, she has taken over the then Divas roster. Later, she became the face of the Women's revolution by becoming the Raw Women's champion on four different occasions.

It was her destiny to become the greatest of all time just the moment the second generation superstar stepped foot into the squared circle. With her tremendous in-ring agility, it took her less time to get a huge run from the officials.

However, she lost her momentum a bit after she was drafted to Smackdown Live following the superstar shakeup. The second-nature did not receive the push that was initially planned.

Rather, she had to deal with her father's illness for a better part of this summer. In August, Ric Flair had undergone a surgery to fix his problems. Ever since then, we have not seen Charlotte Flair on Smackdown Live. There are also a couple more reasons behind the absence.

According to the reports from cagesideseats.com, the creative team does not have any strong booking option for Charlotte which is the primary reason for her hiatus. Secondly, she will be busy promoting the new book on her family which might be another reason for her absence on Smackdown Live.

At Summerslam, Natalya became the Smackdown women's champion and continued the rivalry with Naomi. Even Carmella, the Money in the Bank briefcase holder indulged in some altercations with her. This does not allow any space for The Queen on the blue brand.

Charlotte was done with her duties as a daughter once her father was discharged from the hospital. She traveled with the roster and also visited China, recently. But, the officials did the right thing by not booking her in some random match as this would hinder her status.

Plus, the book named Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte has already generated a lot of buzz as Charlotte's personal life is disclosed in it. So, it is understandable that she will be busy promoting the biography over the next few months.