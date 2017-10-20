Reason behind Kane's return on WWE Monday Night Raw

Bengaluru, October 20: Over the years, we have witnessed Kane return on the WWE in his two-decade-long WWE career. Among all of these, one thing remains constant that whenever he shows up, something really bad happens for certain superstars. Unfortunately for Roman Reigns, he was on the receiving end on this past edition of Raw.

The Demon brought some hell fire with him while he delivered double chokeslams to the Big Dog and then finished him off with the Tombstone Pile-driver. This allowed Braun Strowman to win the Steel Cage match against Reigns.

By virtue of ths, Kane was added to the upcoming main event of the TLC PPV as a fifth member of the team led by The Miz. If the backstage news is to be believed then nobody has any clue about the veteran's return to action all of a sudden.

A report from wrestlingnews.co suggested that WWE creative team pulled off a tremendous job by hiding the spoiler alerts from the internet. As a result, none of the outlets had any clue about the return.

The reason for bringing back the former WWE Champion back into the programming was reported by wrestlingINC.com. It suggested that Kane will seek vengeance against Roman Reigns who retired The Undertaker (Kane’s on-screen brother) at Wrestlemania 33. It will play as a good storyline perspective for the fans.

This also gives a hint that somewhere down the road, The Undertaker’s return is also on the cards. The same source hinted that Survivor Series might mark this much-anticipated moment. This is the PPV where The Deadman made his debut, 27 years ago in the WWE. So, this is going to be a perfect setup for the Phenome to return.

Upon his entry into the 5-on-3 match at #WWETLC, @KaneWWE will have competed at a @WWE PPV in all 21 calendar years since his debut in 1997. — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) October 17, 2017

Meanwhile, with the upcoming match at TLC, The Big Red Machine will participate in PPV matches in each of the 21 years of his career in the WWE. Plus, he was also the one to compete in the debut match of The Shield in 2012 at TLC. Five years later, the legendary wrestler will be seen against them, again.