Reason behind Shane McMahon involvement at Hell in a Cell

Bengaluru, October 6: As we learned on Smackdown Live three weeks ago, Shane McMahon will participate in another match in the next Smackdown-exclusive PPV. He will compete against Kevin Owens inside the demonic structure known as the Hell in a Cell. This will also be the main event of the PPV event on October 8th.

The bad blood between Owens and McMahon reached an all-time high as the Smackdown commissioner was suspended from the show. While on the very next edition, Vince McMahon returned to the show to address the matter and eventually announced the match.

Owens was unhappy with the decision which forced him to compete in a match against Shane-O-Mac. When it comes to the Smackdown commissioner involvement in a match, the fans get very excited.

There's no doubt that the younger McMahon is one of the most popular figures in the WWE. So, some fans just like to see him competing in matches at big PPV events. But, the rest think WWE uses him to highlight his opponents as he has lost every fight since his return to the company.

But, Vince McMahon still put him into a match as he is a big star who can sell out a PPV. So, despite his age and as a part-time performer, a successful match can be pulled off by him. This would be his second Hell in a Cell match since the comeback.

Additionally, SportsKeeda.com reported that The Boss values his son so much when it comes to money. Shane was the sole reason why Wrestlemania 32 was a success. At one point, the event was about to be a disaster until the risk-taker jumped off the cell structure which turned out to be the jump of the century.

Plus, Shane's contract needs him to perform in at least a couple of matches, every year. It is a performer's contract by virtue of which he acts as the Smackdown commissioner. At this point, he is not involved, at all in the creative duties. So, we can expect his in-ring stint to be continued in future.

As for the upcoming match, it is going to be a classic match between Shane and Owens and has the potential to make it one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches ever. We should also keep in mind that he is able to pull off some incredible stunts in these kinds of matches. So, the fans better be ready to witness some more mark-out moments.