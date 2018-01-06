Reason behind WWE planning the United States Championship tournament

Bengaluru, Jan 6: WWE came up with the announcement of a new championship tournament, recently. The announcement came after Dolph Ziggler vacated his United States title at the Clash of Champions PPV. Just after the PPV was over, the show-off left the championship off to walk away from the show.

This forced Daniel Bryan to confirm an eight-man tournament to crown a new United States Champion. The finale of the series will take place on the Royal Rumble PPV. Till now, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, and Xavier Woods have gone on to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Now, a huge update was provided as to why WWE came up with the arrangement of such a series to crown a new champion. Ringsidenews.com gave updates that the much-anticipated push towards Rusev is the sole reason for this.

For days now, the Rusev Day gimmick is the hottest thing going on the WWE Universe. His t-shirts have been the best selling merchandise in the Holiday season. However, despite this, the officials have not pushed him or his partner, Aiden English, as per expectation.

According to the below updates from SportsKeeda.com Rusev was kept out of the tournament although he had a fair chance to win the contest,

“WWE decided on having the US title tournament to catapult Rusev to the top. In addition to this, even though Rusev is not in the tournament, he could end up winning the title and turning babyface. There are also rumors about Rusev and Aiden English working on a program after Rusev captures the gold.”

It is still not clear how Rusev will be included in the tournament despite being out of it. It is likely that he will be replacing one of the contestants in the series at the very last moment. This would earn the biggest cheers from the crowd and ensure the babyface turn of the Bulgarian Brute.

A program is also reportedly reserved for the former United States Champion who had an undefeated run with the title back in 2014. We can expect this to begin with Aiden English will soon be started around Wrestlemania. This would continue to give a strong run to Rusev who has all the tools to become the WWE Champion, someday.