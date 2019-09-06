Reason why Bayley turned heel on WWE Monday Night Raw

As of now, Bayley is the Smackdown Women's Champion and is all set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions. This creates a rare scenario where a heel challenger will compete against a heel champion to demolish the barrier in kayfabe of WWE. It also leaves the blue brand in a position where the female roster will not have a babyface star in the lead.

This might just be a clever move by the WWE creative to create a vacant spot for the same so that a new superstar can fit into the role. Speculations are high that Liv Morgan will soon make her return to Smackdown to fill in this void. She will not be a heel after coming back as she will be changing her on-screen character. Plus, a big push will be reserved for her, upon comeback and that should make her a prime babyface figure on the show.

As per reports from cagesideseats.com, the move of turning Bayley into a villain was intentionally done so that Liv Morgan can re-appear on Smackdown, sooner,

"Bayley’s actions from last night’s Raw triggered speculation about Liv Morgan being pushed as a face challenger on SmackDown, and that there’s a long term plan in place to split the NXT Horsewomen for a big reunion moment down the road."

The former member of the Riott Squad has appeared only once on TV after Superstar Shakeup and that too to get squashed by Charlotte Flair which created a backlash from the fans. She has promised to return donning a new avatar that led the fans to cheer for her. So her transformation will garner support from the fans in a pretty organic way. She has also teased of an upcoming change via her social media handles.

Additionally, WWE is also willing to reunite the Four Horsewomen of NXT - Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair on the main roster. This has been a much-anticipated moment that has never happened since they arrived in the main roster. But Bayley’s heel-turn and form a dangerous alliance with Sasha Banks may have just begun the slow but steady process where the cornerstone women superstars finally get back on the same page as a faction.