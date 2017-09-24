Reason why Finn Balor did not receive a Universal title shot

Bengaluru, September 24: WWE unveiled the Universal Championship at last year's Summerslam PPV. Finn Balor was crowned the first-ever prime title-holder for the Raw brand after the draft. He defeated Seth Rollins in a memorable match but the celebrations were cut short soon.

During the match, his shoulder was dislocated via a throw from Rollins. This forced him to relinquish the title the following night on Raw. He was sidelined for more than six months since then and also missed Wrestlemania 33.

Finn Balor returned in the post-Wrestlemania episode to the much delight of the WWE Universe. But, neither any fixed rivalry was planned for him nor he received the deserved title match. He never lost the title, first hand and hence owed a singles rematch for it.

The worldwide Balor Club expected him to get it as early as possible. But, unfortunately, the creative team has never inserted him into a championship feud. The reason behind it is quite good considering the future of the former NXT Champion.

According to the reports of James Solomon, the officials did not want him in the title picture since he would have to digest losses. Brock Lesnar has been the champion on Raw ever since Wrestlemania 33 and is likely to hold the title until next year.

So, his first opponent, Samoa Joe ended up losing the title bout. The same consequence followed in the fatal-4-way matchup at Summerslam. As per the speculation, Braun Strowman going to suffer the same fate despite having all the momentum by his side.

Basically, the WWE officials are protecting Finn Balor with this move. He is the future of the company who will continue to be one marquee player. So, we can definitely expect him to be in the title picture once Lesnar drops the title.

On an interesting note, no Universal Champion has received their rematch, till date. Apart from Balor, Kevin Owens lost it to Goldberg but got shifted to Smackdown. Goldberg lost it to Lesnar at Wrestlemania which turned out to be his retirement match.