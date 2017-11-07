Reason why Jinder Mahal is defending WWE title on Smackdown

Bengaluru, November 7: Last week, a first-time ever match was announced for Smackdown Live tonight between AJ Styles and Rusev. This contest was supposed to determine the last member of team blue for the Survivor Series tag team elimination match.

However, Jinder Mahal delivered a massive assault on AJ Styles after the latter one defeated one of the Singh Brothers on the show which caused a rift between AJ and Jinder. The pair took the rivalry to a new level which prompted Shane McMahon to announce a title match for this week.

By virtue of this confirmation, the earlier math was canceled. There are chances that the main event for Survivor Series to also see a change based on the result of tonight's match. Jinder Mahal is slated to face Brock Lesnar in a cross-brand champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series.

But, if AJ Styles dethrones the modern-day Maharaja from his title reign then he will get the opportunity to take on the beast incarnate. According to the reports of Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer, there are multiple reasons as of why this impromptu title match was confirmed on Smackdown.

Perhaps, the reigning WWE Champion has recently picked up a minor injury. So, the officials will take the title away from him and give him a time-off to recover. He has performed in a tight and long schedule since he became the champion in May.

Plus, the officials want him to be 100 percent fit during the India tour in December. This short break will give him an opportunity to rest. In that case, AJ Styles Vs Brock Lesnar will be a dream match for the wrestling fans at the last dual brand PPV of the year.

The source also concluded with a statement that the title match might just be a shakeup for Smackdown which has suffered lower TV ratings lately. So, Vince McMahon wanted to boost it and hence, there might not be any title change at all. Jinder will continue with his long title run in that case.