Reason why Jinder Mahal lost the WWE championship

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Jinder Mahal losing the WWE Championship on Smackdown Live was one of the biggest shockers of this year. The fans did not expect this to happen at this moment, at all considering that the main event between Brock Lesnar and him was all set for Survivor Series.

An impromptu match was made on this past edition of Smackdown Live after he delivered an assault to AJ Styles, the week before. Shane McMahon handed an opportunity to the face that runs the place and he capitalized on it, big time.

A phenomenal fore-arm was enough to put an end to the ongoing reign of Jinder Mahal with the WWE Championship. AJ Styles has become a two-time WWE Champion by virtue of this win. He is also scheduled to face the beast incarnate at the main event of Survivor Series PPV.

Now, as per the rumour mill, there are some strong reasons behind this title change on Smackdown. Apparently, WWE officials want to retain the main-eventer status of the former champion especially considering that the WWE Live in India is around the corner.

So, they did not want to pit the India-native champion against the Universal Champion and suffer a big loss against him. This would have harmed his dominant status that he earned ever since becoming the WWE Champion. Also, in India, he will be used as the marquee attraction for the audience.

Also, it is being speculated that the Modern Day Maharaja might be dealing with an injury for quite sometimes. He has spotted sporting shoulder tapes during WWE live events indicating a minor concussion. So, the officials might have wanted to release him from his duties as the champion. This will allow him to get healed, fully before the India tour.

Quite interestingly, Jinder Mahal is still being advertised as the WWE Champion during the WWE Live in India. It means that he will regain the title once Survivor Series passes in the rematch against Styles. If that does not happen then Jinder and Kevin Owens will be a non-title match in the main event.