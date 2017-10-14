Reason why Kalisto has become new Cruiserweight Champion

New Delhi, Oct 14: The Cruiserweight division has been the center of attention in the WWE for the last few weeks. The championship change at No Mercy made a huge impact on the roster as well as Neville’s actions on this past edition of Monday Night Raw.

The former champion for the lightweight division literally walked out of the show due to creative differences.

He was already quite frustrated with the decision of crowning Enzo with the championship that belonged to him. The latter one was no match up when it comes to the wrestling ability of Neville which is often said as “Neville Level.” On Raw, he was scheduled to have another match with Enzo for the title.

As per the creative planning, Neville was scheduled to digest another loss which was unacceptable. So, he left the arena and the officials replaced him with the newer member of the 205 Live show, Kalisto. His championship opportunity against Enzo at TLC was preponed by virtue of this.

Even at this point, there was no decision of changing the title on that night. However, the plans were changed, once again due to October 9th being Eddie Guerrero’s birthday. This is the reason why PWInsider.com previously reported that the script for WWE Raw was changed multiple times.

Kalisto is said to be the torch-bearer of the Mexican culture in the WWE which previously belonged to the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. So, the backstage officials decided to crown the Masked Luchador with the crown to pay tribute to the legendary Eddie Guerrero.

As seen on a fallout video on WWE.com following WWE Raw, the new champion also dedicated this victory to his predecessors. He even gave the interview without his prestigious mask. Later, a similar post was given on his Twitter account to show his gratefulness to both Rey and Eddie.

Going forward, Kalisto will be defending his title against Enzo Amore which will be the rematch invoked by the previous champion. It will take place at the WWE TLC PPV on October 22nd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.