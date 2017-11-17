Reason why Paige didn't return on this week’s WWE Raw

Bengaluru, November 17: It's no secret that Paige has returned to the WWE Performance Center for a while now and she has been training with some NXT talents to overcome rustiness. Due to a career-threatening neck injury, she has already missed one and a half years of her WWE career.

As per spoiler alerts, the anti-Diva of the WWE was supposed to be back on TV during the past episode of Raw. A number of sources confirmed that she would be the final member of Team Raw. Hours prior to the show the social media was full of buzz after they heard the news.

But, the much-anticipated return did not happen and apparently no one other than Paige herself is to blame for this. She was the one who went one step further and posted some of her pictures hinting of her return. Being an immensely popular Diva, the pictures went viral that leaked the comeback news.

This is the potential reason why the officials did not let the return happen on Raw. As per the previous reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bayley was originally scheduled to win the triple threat match on Raw to determine the final member of the women's team.

The plans changed after Paige was brought into the mix. It was planned that the former Divas Champion will make a surprise return on the show after Bayley wins the match and she would then challenge The Hugger for a match to replace her at Survivor Series.

According to PWInsider.com, the whole storyline was canceled after Paige decided to post a picture with team Raw captain, Alicia Fox. Then she was also spotted entering the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia whicht was the final confirmation of her return.

Why #WWE #Paige Was A No Show On #RAW

WWE changed plans about Paige returning on this weeks Raw due to her spoiling the news all over social media. She shared backstage photos with Alicia Fox and Renee Young. Also, she allowed everyone to saw her entering the Phillips Arena. pic.twitter.com/tal9q3GXVd — PWGuru (@pwguru65) November 14, 2017

If that was not enough, then the former Total Divas star posted another picture with Renee Young in the backstage area. All of these pictures were the reason behind Paige to lose the opportunity to compete at the Survivor Series PPV. Being a trouble-maker she might now have to deal with a lot of backstage heat from the officials.