Reason why WWE brought boxer Tyson Fury to perform at Crown Jewel

This must be the reason why WWE decided to bring in a couple of mainstream names to set up the next edition of Crown Jewel. Fans can expect to see legit fights with Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury competing in two separate matches.

When it comes to the heavyweight boxer, some backstage update is available on his pro-wrestling debut. The insider belief is that Fury is receiving a significant amount of money to compete against Braun Strowman in a match that is set to produce complete ruckus on October 31st.

Saudi Arabia sports authority pays more than a handsome amount to WWE for conducting each of the events and hence handing a lucrative paycheck to Fury was not tough from the company standpoint.

Rather, they have been promoting this showdown between The Gypsy King and the Monster among Men as one of the marquee matches of Crown Jewel 2019 and become a money-maker when everything is said and done. Plus, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, showed personal interest to bring in Tyson Fury to compete at the show.

So WWE finally made a deal with the renowned boxer for a match,

"As of this writing, it has yet to be confirmed whether WWE is receiving extra money to bring Fury in. This also hasn’t been the first time that WWE and Fury have had talks. While Meltzer was talking with Triple H at the press conference in Las Vegas on Friday, which is where it was noted that Fury approached WWE several years ago, but no deal was reached." (via sescoops.com)

The deal between WWE and Fury is a one-night deal only that gets over after Crown Jewel. After this, he will shift his focus to fighting Deontay Wilder in 2020, in a rematch from their December 2018 bout.

With a big boxing contest waiting for him shortly, Fury’s promoter is not happy with his client’s decision to compete in a WWE match where he may get hurt, legit. So he declared his frustration in a recent interview with the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast,

“What can you say? He went out there to watch it and the next minute he’s involved in it, it’s unbelievable. But that’s Tyson. He’s supposed to be taking a rest and taking it easy, but he’s decided that he wants to do this and he’s going to do it… No, he didn’t . He’s done it and we’ve discussed it afterwards. I’d be a liar if I said I was pleased with it, I’d prefer him not to do it but he’s doing it.” (courtesy TalkSport.com)