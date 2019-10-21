Reason why WWE hosting Team Flair vs. Team Hogan at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will play the role of the captain of Team Hogan alongside the other four members, Ali, Shorty G, Ricochet and Rusev. Flair's squad has team captain Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and the fifth mystery name yet to be officially announced. Heading into tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Ric Flair will be in attendance to disclose it.

Now interesting reports are available as to why WWE has placed Ric Flair in the coach's spot in the first place. As per the update from Tom Colohue, this match will help Ric Flair to earn a big Saudi Arabia PPV paycheck. Also, it might stop Flair from taking WWE to the court over “The Man” gimmick that Becky Lynch is using. He was irate over the fact that WWE has not paid him any royalty fees for this catchphrase that he innovated, several years ago. Here's more from wwfoldschool.com on the situation,

"Flair has stated in interviews that he wants WWE to pay him royalty fee for Becky to use “The Man” gimmick.

WWE doesn’t want to hurt their relationship with Ric, so they came up with this match idea and it will help Ric in earning some good money (as Saudi Arabia officials pay big money to get Old School Legends on their PPVs)."

Early betting odds for this traditional tag team match are also out hinting which team could pick up the victory. As revealed on Sky Bet, it favors Team Hogan, as of now. His team is the 1/3 favorite to secure the win whereas Flair's team, is the current underdog with a 9/4 odd. It appears to be predictable as Hogan kept charges in safe hands on the tested shoulder of WWE franchise player, Roman Reigns.

Being the #BigDog means youre ready for the big fight and that’s what I’m bringing to #WWECrownJewel. #CaptainUce pic.twitter.com/BvQ3SmQtFf — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 19, 2019

Crown Jewel's audience will have some major treats on their way as WWE has stacked up the match card for the fourth overall Saudi Arabia global show. The main event of the night will feature Cain Velasquez challenging WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. Braun Strowman will compete against Heavyweight Boxer Tyson Fury in a mouth-watering bout. Also, there will be a Falls Count Anywhere match where The Fiend Bray Wyatt gets another shot to the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.