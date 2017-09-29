Reason why WWE made Kairi Sane Mae Young Classic winner

Bengaluru, September 29: WWE was able to pull off yet another successful event on the WWE Network - The Mae Young Classic tournament - which is now in the history books of the company. We had a winner of the inaugural edition in the form of Kairi Sane who made history by pinning Shayna Baszler.

Now, it was literally a shocker to witness Sane pull off the biggest upset in the finale. From the very start, Shayna was the favorite to win this contest. Plus, it was a reincarnation story of David Vs Goliath in the final in which the underdog was able to secure a miraculous victory.

There's a reason why WWE chose Sane to become the winner over Shayna. The company always add some surprise elements in their program to garner attention and the same was done with this move. Plus, a number of more reasons were revealed by SportsKeeda.com.

According to the source, giving Shayna the win would tease the possibility of the much-anticipated match between the two four horsewomen faction but there were no such plans by the company. Hence, Vince McMahon did not want the UFC athlete to win.

Also, WWE tried to make a deal with Shayna till the very end but failed. However, they were able to reach an agreement with the Japanese sensation. Apparently, a contract has been finalized and she will continue to perform at the NXT roster in the near future.

Plus, the company has also altered the name of Kairi Sane to Kari Sane to get the right to use it. This is a clear indication that they are intending to use the bright female talent for a long time. As for Shayna, she is under no contract whatsoever, with the WWE and so there's no chance to see her in the company, anymore.

However, Triple H, whose brainchild this Mae Young Classic is has spoken to ESPN about how proud he is for both the finalists. Here are his comments, (courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

"'s that little dog in the fight that just won't go down. She leaves it all out there. You can feel her passion when she's in the ring.

Shayna's a tough competitor. Some of the shots she hit her with... there was a kick to the side of her head where I thought, 'I'm glad that isn't me.' That's what people feel from her - that never-say-die attitude and that fighting spirit."