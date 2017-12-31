Reason why WWE will host less PPV events in 2018

Bengaluru, December 31: The innovation of WWE Network was a path-breaking idea by the world’s biggest pro-wrestling promotion directed towards the fans. It hosts some original programs alongside the bygone episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown to entertain the fans.

Another reason to launch the network was to host more number of PPVs and increase the subscribers. Last year, the brand split took place that separated WWE Raw and Smackdown.

Hence, both the brand started hosting separate PPV nights which was another reason to the increment in the number of such special shows on Sunday nights. These PPVs are the bigger nights on WWE programming to attract the fans.

In 2016, WWE hosted 15 such shows from both the brands. This year, the number was increased to 16 with the brand split being intact. But, next year, the company will keep the number of PPVs limited. If the recent reports are any indications then we will get 14 such special shows from both the shows.

Some of the fans might be upset with this news but there’s a strong reason owing to which WWE is being forced to reduce the number of shows.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave some updates on this situation stating that WWE Network is the main reason behind this, the company is not profiting as much as they have expected.

Already 16 PPVs have been hosted, this year but no significant amount of increment was noticed in the number of subscribers. That happened even after hosting the dual brand PPV shows in a grand way containing some dream matches. But, that was not enough for the fans to subscribe to the WWE Network.

On the other hand, WWE has to bear with the additional costs to host the extra number of PPV events. So, as per the cost-cutting rules, the officials decided not to host more of televised events, going forward.

The latest example of the same was the Starrcade event. WWE Universe was much excited with the return of this old-gimmick based show. However, it was not broadcasted on the WWE Network. Rather, it remained as an ordinary live event like the other house shows.