Reason WWE changing Wrestlemania 37 Main Event to a Triple Threat

In reality, a massive change is expected in the lineup which could become a Triple Threat also featuring Daniel Bryan. A couple of sources have confirmed the theory after FastLane 2021 witnessed an extremely chaotic finish. Daniel Bryan had Reigns tapped out to the YES Lock but no match official saw it happening.

Then Edge snapped and took out both the opponents before Reigns took advantage and pinned Bryan for the win. Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com then reported that it has been confirmed that the scheduled WrestleMania 37 match will become a Triple Threat where Reigns, Bryan, and Edge, will battle in a no-DQ affair with the Universal Title on the line.

Major spoiler ahead

The primary reason behind the upcoming change is to ensure Roman Reigns' current undefeated streak intact even after he drops the belt at WrestleMania 37. As reported earlier, Edge is the favourite to win his 12th world title on April 11. (The same day he retired a decade ago).

But WWE doesn’t want Reigns to be pinned by Edge during the match. So, Daniel Bryan enters the picture where he will continue to play the role of putting over people. Edge will be the next one to pin him to become the new Universal Champion while the former champion will remain protected.

Roman Reigns has lost a match via clean pinfall in the fall of 2019. Since his return at SummerSlam 2020, his strong status has been upped with the Head of the Table shtick and WWE doesn’t want a part-timer like Edge to put an end to his momentum.

Also, Daniel Bryan could very well be heading into his last WrestleMania as an active performer. His current contract with the will be up in due course after which he doesn't intend to wrestle, regularly. So this run could be his last in the title picture. Thus, WWE might be arranging a farewell match for him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During the build-up of his feud with Reigns, Bryan openly mentioned how WrestleMania 37 could be his last. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the leader of the YES Nation discussed the same with the following words, "Realistically, it could be. But there is a difference between saying this could be my last WrestleMania compared to this being my last match. After being forced to retire, I never want to retire again. It will be interesting to see what happens with my career. I don’t know if I can do the full-time WWE schedule anymore. I’m not talking physically, I’m talking emotionally. I love being a dad.

"There isn’t much that could keep me away from being a full-time wrestler. My favourite thing about wrestling is live events. I love that. The only thing that can stop me from doing that is how much I love my kids and how much I love being with them at home."

To date, WWE is still plugging in the Spear vs Spear contest featuring Edge and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. But the storyline is expected to go through a major change on this week’s SmackDown when the blue brand officially begins build-ups for the Biggest Event of the Year, this Friday.