English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Reasons why Sasha Banks should beat Becky Lynch for WWE Raw women’s title

By Raja
A heel Sasha (right) is much better than a babyface Sasha (image courtesy WWE.com)
A heel Sasha (right) is much better than a babyface Sasha (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, Aug 26: The women's division of the WWE is up for a gigantic clash where two former members of the 'Four-Horsewomen' faction, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch will collide for the championship. Going by the storyline, as well as, the recent reports, it's evident that they have already entered in a feud that is going to be stretched enough.

The first bout of this rivalry should happen at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view which is set to happen on September 15th. But that should only be the beginning of this long-term feud producing multiple matches, throughout.

At the end of the program, it's a must that Sasha Banks should leave her head high with the gold shining around her waist. There are quite a few reasons why The Boss needs to win back the title after more than two years that could benefit the female roster.

Here are five reasons for the much-needed title switch:

To bring something fresh

To bring something fresh

Becky Lynch has been residing on top of the division for a long time. She won the Women's Royal Rumble back in January, and then went on to win both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Her dominance and lack of opponents automatically made things stale for the current champion bringing to a situation where a change is needed.

Although the fans would still be rooting for Lynch, Sasha winning the title from her would be good for developing better story lines. It's also the only way to bring some unpredictability to the whole scenario.

Raw needs a top heel

Raw needs a top heel

WWE does not have a top heel in its Women's Division over the past year. Ronda Rousey has been a villain for a short course before leaving whereas heels like Charlotte Flair aren't taken very serious by the WWE Universe.

With both of their current champions on Raw and Smackdown are babyfaces, the situation demands a top heel to enter the scene. Sasha Banks has always been very best playing the "Bad Girl" character who has the personality to pull off persona with her promos being very much organic.

The relentless beatdowns on Natalya proved that once again. It's time that WWE should let her keep going to re-establish the dominant persona.

WWE's concession to Sasha for previous poor booking

WWE's concession to Sasha for previous poor booking

It's ironically true that Sasha Banks is the woman who got the poorest booking amongst the ‘four-horsewomen' members ever since they entered the main roster, four years ago.

It's hard to imagine that this woman does not have one single successful title defense for the Raw women's title for all four of her reigns.

The longest of those lasted for 27 days whereas the shortest was for 8 days. Sasha has been outspoken for those gibberish bookings where she has been used as a doormat to make women like Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss look stronger.

Handing her a long and strong title reign is the only option how WWE can arrange a concession and remove her frustration.

To keep her with the company

To keep her with the company

WWE wants Sasha Banks to remain with the company for long-term since she is a star-power for the mass audience.

There's a TV war about to begin against All Elite Wrestling that will force Vince McMahon to keep the top stars under the WWE banner.

Bad booking was the reported reason why Sasha wanted to leave WWE earlier in 2019. Losing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bayley at Wrestlemania 35 might have just pushed her to the limit.

Making her on-screen character relevant with a title reign is the only way the company heads can make her happy.

Plus, one such heel-turn at Summerslam 2018 followed by a title reign created a Wrestlemania main-eventer in the form of Becky Lynch. Who knows if the same is reserved for her current rival, too?

Only relevant woman to beat Becky

Only relevant woman to beat Becky

Becky Lynch is the Raw women's champion since Wrestlemania that takes her title reign closer to 150-plus days and thereby breaking the record of Ronda Rousey who had a 232-day long run.

While this may excite Becky fans, lack of relevant opponents is the real reason why WWE was forced to keep the title on her.

A heel Sasha Banks appeared to be the perfect option who can finally dethrone her. The title change doesn't necessarily need to happen at Clash of Champions.

Rather a compact ongoing storyline with a win for The Legit Boss at Hell in a Cell or All-Women Evolution II could pass the baton of carrying the division to a different name.

After defeating Natalya in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, the current champion Becky Lynch is looking forward to bigger things, anyway.

On Raw, she delivered a promo in which she confirmed of going after all the women on the roster to prove her strength.

So there's no doubt that a win over this woman could do wonder for Sasha. Becky has had a decent title reign but it's high time that she puts over another woman.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw sports
Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue