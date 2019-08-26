Reasons why Sasha Banks should beat Becky Lynch for WWE Raw women’s title

To bring something fresh

Becky Lynch has been residing on top of the division for a long time. She won the Women's Royal Rumble back in January, and then went on to win both the Raw and Smackdown Women's Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Her dominance and lack of opponents automatically made things stale for the current champion bringing to a situation where a change is needed.

Although the fans would still be rooting for Lynch, Sasha winning the title from her would be good for developing better story lines. It's also the only way to bring some unpredictability to the whole scenario.

Raw needs a top heel

WWE does not have a top heel in its Women's Division over the past year. Ronda Rousey has been a villain for a short course before leaving whereas heels like Charlotte Flair aren't taken very serious by the WWE Universe.

With both of their current champions on Raw and Smackdown are babyfaces, the situation demands a top heel to enter the scene. Sasha Banks has always been very best playing the "Bad Girl" character who has the personality to pull off persona with her promos being very much organic.

The relentless beatdowns on Natalya proved that once again. It's time that WWE should let her keep going to re-establish the dominant persona.

WWE's concession to Sasha for previous poor booking

It's ironically true that Sasha Banks is the woman who got the poorest booking amongst the ‘four-horsewomen' members ever since they entered the main roster, four years ago.

It's hard to imagine that this woman does not have one single successful title defense for the Raw women's title for all four of her reigns.

The longest of those lasted for 27 days whereas the shortest was for 8 days. Sasha has been outspoken for those gibberish bookings where she has been used as a doormat to make women like Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss look stronger.

Handing her a long and strong title reign is the only option how WWE can arrange a concession and remove her frustration.

To keep her with the company

WWE wants Sasha Banks to remain with the company for long-term since she is a star-power for the mass audience.

There's a TV war about to begin against All Elite Wrestling that will force Vince McMahon to keep the top stars under the WWE banner.

Bad booking was the reported reason why Sasha wanted to leave WWE earlier in 2019. Losing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bayley at Wrestlemania 35 might have just pushed her to the limit.

Making her on-screen character relevant with a title reign is the only way the company heads can make her happy.

Plus, one such heel-turn at Summerslam 2018 followed by a title reign created a Wrestlemania main-eventer in the form of Becky Lynch. Who knows if the same is reserved for her current rival, too?

Only relevant woman to beat Becky

Becky Lynch is the Raw women's champion since Wrestlemania that takes her title reign closer to 150-plus days and thereby breaking the record of Ronda Rousey who had a 232-day long run.

While this may excite Becky fans, lack of relevant opponents is the real reason why WWE was forced to keep the title on her.

A heel Sasha Banks appeared to be the perfect option who can finally dethrone her. The title change doesn't necessarily need to happen at Clash of Champions.

Rather a compact ongoing storyline with a win for The Legit Boss at Hell in a Cell or All-Women Evolution II could pass the baton of carrying the division to a different name.

After defeating Natalya in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, the current champion Becky Lynch is looking forward to bigger things, anyway.

On Raw, she delivered a promo in which she confirmed of going after all the women on the roster to prove her strength.

So there's no doubt that a win over this woman could do wonder for Sasha. Becky has had a decent title reign but it's high time that she puts over another woman.