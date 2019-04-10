Record-breaking Hardy Boyz claim tag titles on WWE Smackdown

It was a battle of the two of greatest tag teams on Smackdown Live that ended up crowning new champions. The Usos defended their Tag Team Championships against the Hardy Boyz in a dream match that lived up to the hype. But the title change came as a big shock to the fans.

Before the match, The Usos cut a promo on their title retention at Wrestlemania 35 against three other teams in a fatal-4-way match. But they were focussed on this particular two-on-two tag match which was much-anticipated one for the WWE Universe. It was a way to prove which tag team is the best in WWE.

The match started with an armbar by Matt and Jeff Hardy on Jey Uso, who reversed it to a spear in the corner on Jeff. Jimmy Uso received the tag and the twins started controlling the match. Jey sent Matt outside the ring. Jimmy further threw Matt into the barricade to gain the upper hand.

The Hardy Boyz were back in the match with Poetry in motion by Matt alongside the Side Effect from Jeff Hardy. Usos came back to the match with two superkicks on the Hardyz. But they missed the frog splash off the top rope after which Matt hit the Twist of Fate to which Jeff followed up with the Swanton Bomb to earn the pinfall win.

By collecting this pin, The Hardy Boyz became the new SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions and thereby set a new record in the WWE. They picked up the titles for a record eighth time surpassing another legendary team of Edge and Christian. The only other tag team that has won more tag titles apart from this team is the Dudley Boyz who have ten title reigns.

However, the night did not end on a happy note for the Hardy Boyz. Lars Sullivan attacked the duo just after the match finished. He fended off Jeff Hardy from the ring before planting Matt in the middle. A flying headbutt followed on the elder Hardy to end the segment. Well, that was a great way for the newest NXT recruit to put the locker room on notice.