Returning Brock Lesnar to headline this week's WWE Raw

Bengaluru, October 23: WWE faced a tremendous roadblock heading into the TLC PPV with a number of superstars suffering from illness as well as some walking out of the show. The match card was changed to a huge extent to make the event an acceptable one. The fallout from the PPV will be continuing on this week's WWE Raw. It will also kick-off the official buildup for the Survivor Series PPV.

This week's edition is scheduled to take place at the Resch Center in Greenbay, Wisconsin. The live streaming of the edition will be available on the Ten 2 Network from 5.30 AM onwards. The repeat telecast will go on the air at 4 PM and 9 PM, tomorrow (October 24).

This week's WWE Raw is expected to kick-off with the returning Brock Lesnar. He will look to address the challenge laid down by Jinder Mahal for the champion vs. champion match at the Survivor Series. As this will be the main event of the dual brand PPV, one can certainly expect a positive answer from the beast incarnate with a strong message enclosed for the Modern-Day Maharaja.

The altercation between Kane and Braun Strowman was quite interesting during the main event matchup. The monster among men who was taken out by his own team-mates is likely to seek vengeance against them. In all probability he is going to build up a feud against Kane to culminate in a match at Survivor Series.

Also, Kurt Angle is likely to be involved in the dual brand PPV, as well. The Miz was irate with the Hall of Famer coming back to last night's main event. And, it was quite interesting to witness Raw GM pinning Miz to pick up the win.

This should set up a feud between the Intercontinental Champion and the Raw General Manager. An initial bad blood was there between the duo which might get unleashed after last night. Also, we should get a hint about the traditional tag team Survivor Series matchup by virtue of this.

In the women's division, Asuka's entry will change things to a large extent. A new feud should be arranged for her in the future. Also, Alexa Bliss is over with the title defense against Mickie James which was a one-off program for her. She will be engaged in a new program against a brand new opponent.