Revealed: 2021 WWE Network Pay-Per-View schedule until Wrestlemania 37

The Road to WrestleMania 37 will officially kick-off with Royal Rumble 2021 after which Elimination Chamber is going to the next stop. Elimination Chamber was supposed to take place in the very end of February, but plans for that have changed as WWE has plans to insert one more PPV before the Show of Shows.

According to PWInsider, WWE has preponed the date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The gimmick-based event was originally scheduled for February 28, but the source confirms that it will now be held on February 21 instead. It should be noted that all of the pay-per-view events in 2021 including WrestleMania have gone through changes.

Elimination Chamber was will likely be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, but that won't be the case now. PWInsider also informed that there will be another pay-per-view after the Chamber event, which will be the return of the Fastlane PPV.

In general, this particular WWE Network Special used to be the final stop before WrestleMania since 2015 before the coronavirus pandemic scraped this show last year. The source informs that Fastlane comes back to the WWE PPV calendar on March 21st.

"The 2021 WWE Fastlane PPV will be broadcast from the WWE ThunderDome on Sunday 3/21, PWInsider.com has confirmed."

So this show will be held just three weeks before WrestleMania 37. WWE last held Fastlane in 2019 while it was replaced with Elimination Chamber last year in March. Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia consumed the February PPV date.

WWE reveal dates and venues of the next three WrestleMania events

As confirmed by the WWE, WrestleMania 37 will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida this year, and it will be a two-night event on April 10 and April 11. So, the current pay-per-view schedule for 2021 till WM 37 is as follows:

WWE Royal Rumble - January 31

WWE NXT TakeOver - February 14

WWE Elimination Chamber - February 21

WWE Fastlane - March 21

WWE WrestleMania 37: Night One - April 10

WrestleMania 37: Night Two - April 11

Except for 'Mania, all the other main roster PPVs are expected to go down from WWE's current ThunderDome setup at the Tropicana Field while NXT TakeOver should take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE also confirmed on Sunday (January 17) that WrestleMania 38 will return to Dallas, Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on April 3, 2022, while WrestleMania 39 is going Hollywood from the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Inglewood, California on April 2, 2023.