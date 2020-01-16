Revealed: Plans for newest faction of WWE Raw featuring Rollins, Buddy & AOP

Buddy Murphy's addition to the group was a clever idea as WWE is hell-bent on establishing young superstars like him for the new decade as they feel they are the ones who would carry WWE programme for years to follow.

In a detailed report released by Slice Wrestling, this move was 'masterminded and designed' by none other than the current WWE Raw creative head Paul Heyman.

The advocate general of Brock Lesnar considers the Australian superstar as a future project of the WWE main roster who could be a horse in the long run. They also added that aligning Murphy with Rollins and Co. will give him more exposure to the main event stage. Also, this would help protect Murphy's status after he suffered the fourth consecutive loss at the hands of Aleister Black.

This addition will make The Architects of Pain even a stronger faction in the WWE, only second to the Undisputed Era from NXT. The TV ratings during their segments and merchandise sales are big indications that the audience will be excited with this group of bad boys on Raw.

Seth Rollins will get his main event status while running through the babyfaces on the flagship show whereas AOP will target the tag team titles.

As a group, the Architects of Pain will play the deterrent roles to AEW's Inner Circle led by Chris Jericho. Here's more from the source on the future planning on the new heel faction,

"‪Long term plans for the group of Seth Rollins/AOP/Buddy Murphy are to be DOMINANT in WWE. ‪This heel faction is also a way to rehabilitate Seth Rollin’s character and put him back to the forefront of WWE programming. ‪Buddy Murphy will be protected by the Architects of Pain in his upcoming programs and mid-card level championships are being discussed for Murphy."

Overall, Buddy Murphy should be the most benefitial from this innovative stable created by WWE. He is set to ride with his buddies en route to the WrestleMania 36 season and thereby pave his path to glory. Thus, a heel Seth Rollins is supposed to act as the perfect opener for WWE's 'best-kept secret'.