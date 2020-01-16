English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Revealed: Plans for newest faction of WWE Raw featuring Rollins, Buddy & AOP

By Raja
The Architects of Pain will take over Raw soon (image courtesy WWE.com)
The Architects of Pain will take over Raw soon (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, January 16: The Monday Night Messiah gimmick appeared to be true for Seth Rollins as he welcomed a fourth member who pledged his allegiance to Raw's latest faction. It was Buddy Murphy who advertently joined forces with the former Universal Champion and AOP to deliver a beatdown on the Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

Buddy Murphy's addition to the group was a clever idea as WWE is hell-bent on establishing young superstars like him for the new decade as they feel they are the ones who would carry WWE programme for years to follow.

In a detailed report released by Slice Wrestling, this move was 'masterminded and designed' by none other than the current WWE Raw creative head Paul Heyman.

The advocate general of Brock Lesnar considers the Australian superstar as a future project of the WWE main roster who could be a horse in the long run. They also added that aligning Murphy with Rollins and Co. will give him more exposure to the main event stage. Also, this would help protect Murphy's status after he suffered the fourth consecutive loss at the hands of Aleister Black.

This addition will make The Architects of Pain even a stronger faction in the WWE, only second to the Undisputed Era from NXT. The TV ratings during their segments and merchandise sales are big indications that the audience will be excited with this group of bad boys on Raw.

Seth Rollins will get his main event status while running through the babyfaces on the flagship show whereas AOP will target the tag team titles.

As a group, the Architects of Pain will play the deterrent roles to AEW's Inner Circle led by Chris Jericho. Here's more from the source on the future planning on the new heel faction,

"‪Long term plans for the group of Seth Rollins/AOP/Buddy Murphy are to be DOMINANT in WWE. ‪This heel faction is also a way to rehabilitate Seth Rollin’s character and put him back to the forefront of WWE programming. ‪Buddy Murphy will be protected by the Architects of Pain in his upcoming programs and mid-card level championships are being discussed for Murphy."

Overall, Buddy Murphy should be the most benefitial from this innovative stable created by WWE. He is set to ride with his buddies en route to the WrestleMania 36 season and thereby pave his path to glory. Thus, a heel Seth Rollins is supposed to act as the perfect opener for WWE's 'best-kept secret'.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue