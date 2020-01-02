Revealed: Complete earning of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in UFC

Before his return to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar was part of the UFC promotion where he established himself as one of the best athlete in Mixed Martial Arts. He owned an undefeated streak at one point and was also a UFC Heavyweight Champion during that time. Being the marquee attention, the company threw a lot of money at him.

The exact deals in terms of money for each of Lesnar’s UFC fights were unknown until Game 7 released the current WWE Champion's complete career earnings in the Octagon. They disclosed how much dollars the biggest MMA company of the world spent on The Beast Incarnate,

UFC 81 (2008): Loss (Frank Mir) – $250,000

UFC 87 (2008): Win (Heath Herring) – $450,000 ($250,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 91 (2008): Win (Randy Couture) – $450,000 ($250,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus)

UFC 100 (2009): Win (Frank Mir) – $400,000

UFC 116 (2010): Win (Shane Carwin) – $475,000 ($400,000 to show, $75,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 121 (2010): Loss (Cain Velasquez) – $400,000

UFC 141 (2011): Loss (Alistair Overeem) – $400,000

UFC 200 (2016): Win (Mark Hunt) – $2,255,000 ($2,500,000 to show, $250,000 fine for failed drug test, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Earnings: $5,125,000

As reported in early 2019, Brock Lesnar is said to be completely retired from UFC and MMA on the whole. His name has already been withdrawn from the USADA testing pool which means he does not intend to compete inside the Octagon, anymore. As a result, his WWE contract was extended for three more years, at least.

FOX executives had hired Brock Lesnar for the SmackDown brand during the Draft in October. He was supposed to be a big attraction on Friday nights. But later, The Fiend Bray Wyatt exchanged his place on the blue brand. Right now, the current WWE Champion is booked to come back to TV only on January 6th episode of Raw.