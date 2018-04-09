Revealed: Date and place of WWE Draft after Wrestlemania 34

Hence, in 2016, Raw and Smackdown went back to their original format. Furthermore, a brand extension draft happened for the first time in nearly five years. The tradition was retained, last year, too under a different name which was called WWE Superstar Shakeup. Apparently, the same would return on WWE TV, this year, too.

The concept of the WWE Draft is pretty exciting which acts in kayfabe manner. Numerous superstars from the Raw brand move to the Smackdown brand and vice versa. In reality, this shakes up the roster with new names and it allows building new rivalries on both the brands.

Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update on the 2018 edition of the WWE Draft. According to the veteran journalist, it would come back just after the Wrestlemania PPV. Considering the previous updates, it will return much earlier than expected.

The previous reports from Nick Hausman, Eric Bischoff’s co-host on the Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, stated that Backlash is going to be the place where WWE Draft 2018 edition will be hosted. This PPV is scheduled on May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Never in the history of the company, a Draft took place in a PPV. This time, too, we should not expect it to happen on a WWE Network special event.

Rather, Meltzer predicted a date for the WWE Draft aka Superstar Shakeup, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“Meltzer alluded that akin to the WWE Draft at last year’s April 10th RAW and April 11th SmackDown Live editions, this year’s Superstar Shake-Up aka WWE Draft could take place on the RAW and SmackDown episodes a week after WrestleMania 34.”

Going by the above updates it is certain that we might see the exciting event on the April 16th episode of WWE Raw. It will continue through to the next night on Smackdown Live, as well.

This particular episode of WWE Raw will be hosted at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut while, on April 17th, Smackdown Live will be at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. An official announcement for WWE Draft is expected on the post-Wrestlemania night of WWE Raw which airs from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 9th.