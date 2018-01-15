Revealed: Details on the format of 25th anniversary of WWE Raw

Bengaluru, January 15: The 25th anniversary of WWE Raw is almost upon us, in just a week's time, the longest running weekly episodic television show in history will celebrate its 25th anniversary in a big way. Numerous legends alongside the current roster members will grace the show making it a night to remember.

For the first time ever a live WWE show on TV will be broadcasted from two different venues. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York will co-host the show at the same time. This raised a lot of questions on how the show will be televised.

Recently, Justin LaBar from wrestlingINC.com provided some clarity on the format of WWE Raw 25th anniversary. After talking to his sources, he confirmed that 1-hour of the show will be broadcasted from the Manhattan Center whereas the remaining 2-hours will take place at Barclays Center making it a 3-hour extravaganza.

This live cut-ins will not be straight 1 or 2-hour special. Rather, they will be shown in segments as we usually see on WWE Raw. Addressing the speculations about the appearance of The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, the source stated that these two are likely to appear at the Manhattan Center.

The reason behind this is that these two were present when the first-ever episode of the flagship program was hosted at this venue. However, most of the storyline programs are likely to emanate from the Barclays. Hence, it might appear that these two will be seen in both the venues.

It was also stated that some of the superstars are being readied to appear in two venues. Meanwhile, the camera will be rolling to film a documentary on the WWE Network on this occasion. Check out the quotes,

“Another aspect of RAW 25 that we've heard from several in the company is that backstage footage is currently being planned to be shot documenting the day. It's thought that capturing the simultaneous venue broadcast and its logistics for the milestone event will be packaged together for the WWE 24 series on the WWE Network.”

Some of the current roster superstars intend to make their appearance at the Manhattan Center to feel the nostalgia about the venue. However, it does depend on the officials. Apart from the pro-wrestling legends returning, we would also be seeing Smackdown superstars being present on the January 22nd Night.