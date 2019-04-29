Revealed: Early favorite to win 2019 men’s WWE Money In The Bank ladder match

The source states that WWE wants either Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre to be front-runners from the men’s division. Both men are protected as of now on the flagship show as the creative team considers them as future champions. And handing over the Money in the Bank briefcase will work as the perfect inducer for their elevation in the roster.

Furthermore, wwfoldschool.com carried a report from CageSideSeats which hints that Drew McIntyre seems to be a favorite for WWE head honchos,

"WWE is still very high on McIntyre, and as per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, WWE is protecting Drew McIntyre as there are big plans for him to get a major push. This clearly indicates that WWE is merely waiting for the perfect opportunity to push McIntyre. It is quite possible that he will win the MITB match and may even start a feud with Seth Rollins after the PPV."

Both men are acting as mean heels on the Raw roster which is the perfect quality for becoming a Money in the Briefcase-holder, going by the history of WWE. Hence, we won’t be surprised if one of these two men come out a winner on May 19th.

Speaking of spoilers, potential participants for 2019 Money in the Bank has already been leaked on the internet and it will be made official via Alexa Bliss. Local ads from the host city of Hartford, Connecticut revealed seven names from the men’s division lineup for the match. The concerned superstars are Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade, and Lars Sullivan. The first four of them belong to Raw while the other three are from Smackdown.

As for the women’s division lineup, all the eight names have been disclosed via the promotions for the event. Tamina Snuka, Sasha Banks, Natalya, and Naomi are the four from the red-side and Carmella, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Sonya Deville will represent the blue side. We should note that it’s not the confirmed match lineup as we wait for the official announcements which will be made on WWE Raw and Smackdown air this week.