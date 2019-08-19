Revealed: Early favourites to win 2019 WWE King of the Ring

Also, WWE.com has published the full bracket for the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament which suggests that RAW vs RAW and SmackDown vs SmackDown matches will kick things off.

Matches will start from this Monday's RAW from St Paul, Minnesota continuing on Tuesday's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The second round will begin on August 26 episode of RAW in New Orleans and on SmackDown the next night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The semi-final matches will take place on September 9 and September 10 episodes of Raw and SmackDown which take place at Madison Square Garden in the New York City which will eventually confirm the finalists. Reports from PWInsider.com suggest that the final match will take place at Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15th.

WWELeaks.org has now disclosed the odds for the winner of 2019 King of the Ring tournament. One name from Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre and the other from Smackdown, Kevin Owens are the current two top contenders to become the next King in the WWE. They have 6/4 and 9/2 odds respectively, followed by Baron Corbin and Ricochet standing at 6/1 whereas Samoa Joe remains at 8/1.

Here is the bracketology of 2019 King of the Ring tournament:

First Round

* Cesaro vs Samoa Joe

* Ricochet vs Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander vs Sami Zayn

* The Miz vs Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens vs WWE 24/7 Champion Elias

* Ali vs Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable vs Shelton Benjamin

* Apollo Crews vs Andrade

Second Round

* Cesaro or Samoa Joe vs Ricochet or Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn vs The Miz or Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens or Elias vs Ali or Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin vs Apollo Crews or Andrade

Semi-finals

* Cesaro or Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Drew McIntyre vs Cedric Alexander or Sami Zayn or The Miz or Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens or Elias or Ali or Buddy Murphy vs Chad Gable or Shelton Benjamin or Apollo Crews or Andrade

Finals

*TBD vs TBD

The 2019 #KingOfTheRing kicks off on Monday’s #RAW, and we now have the FULL BRACKET for the prestigious tournament. #WWENow pic.twitter.com/Gb9gLYXQRu — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2019

Heading into this week's episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown, we do know the lineups of first four matches from the first round of King of the Ring tournament. On Raw, two fresh matches will take place where Cesaro battles Samoa Joe whereas Cedric Alexander faces Sami Zayn. Over on Smackdown, Kevin Owens vs. Elias and Andrade vs. Apollo Crews will take place ensuring four superstars get to lock their names for the second-round.