Revealed: First opponent for Roman Reigns after Wrestlemania 34

Meanwhile, the rumours are suggesting that Brock Lesnar will leave the WWE following this year's Wrestlemania. Owing to this, a title change is evident in New Orleans. Roman Reigns will become the new Universal Champion defeating the Conqueror, fair and square. This would help him to cement his legacy as the prime babyface of the company.

Once April 8th gets over, Roman Reigns will need a brand new opponent against him. A new rivalry should be started to headline the flagship show, going forward. Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave an update of the potential superstar who would challenge the Big Dog for his title and it's a surprise name.

According to the source, Samoa Joe will be the most likely name to challenge the new Universal Champion after Wrestlemania. He is currently out of action due to the leg injury suffered prior to the Royal Rumble. He has recovered from the concussion and should return to the flagship show once the biggest event of the year gets over.

The advertisements for the WWE United Kingdom Tour are out which suggests that Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe will headline most of the shows during the post-Wrestlemania season. It certainly indicates that this feud will be at its prime during that period. The fans will be able to experience the mouth-watering between the natural heel and top babyface on the roster.

Plus, stillrealtous.com pointed out a genuine storyline perspective about this rivalry,

“Before Joe was pulled from TV, he was building up a feud with Roman Reigns, and he made it clear that he wanted a shot at the Intercontinental Title when Reigns was the champion. If WWE does decide to go with a Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe feud after Mania, then it should be easy for the two stars to pick up where they left off.”

It is certain that based on the previous incidents, the feud can be built as a natural storyline which would be appreciated by the fans. Unless Samoa Joe gets reserved for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal or in another capacity, the chances are that he will return on the post-Wrestlemania episode of WWE Raw on April 9th.