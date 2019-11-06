Revealed: Future plan for Becky Lynch & WWE Raw women’s championship

After going through the toughest battles against Sasha Banks at Clash Of Champions and Hell in a Cell, the champ did not receive a new challenger on the flagship show, to date. For now, WWE booked her in an interesting match at the upcoming pay-per-view event set for November 24.

It is going to be a champion vs champion vs champion match for Survivor Series where Becky Lynch faces the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a triple threat non-title bout. It means that the Raw women’s title won’t be on the line, in the near future.

However, WWE does have a plan around Becky Lynch and her next opponent over the title. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that Asuka is next in line for a championship shot. The current one-half of the women’s tag champs started the feud by throwing the poisonous green mist over the face of The Man during one of the tag team matches on Raw. This angle will be carried forward to set up the future title matchup.

This past episode of WWE Raw, Natalya picked up a victory over Asuka via the Sharpshooter submission manoeuvre. It would make some people believe that she may not be getting a title shot. But the veteran wrestling journalist re-affirmed that the plan is eventually to pair The Man against The Empress Of Tomorrow, at some point,

“That still is the plan, that still is the plan. It’s not like it was something they were gonna do this week or this month. It was something that they were gonna do later. By that time everyone’s gonna forget about this finish.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

The win for Natalya and Charlotte Flair over the women’s tag champs could lead them to a future title shot. If they can win these belts from the heel Japanese team, then Asuka can focus on the singles title that is winning WWE Raw women’s championship from Becky Lynch, instead.

All of these remain as speculation at this point as WWE won’t be taking this angle forward until Survivor Series passes by. Afterwards, we can anticipate witnessing a mouth-watering bout between two of the cornerstone figures of the WWE women’s evolution.