Revealed: How WWE officials plan to bring Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 35

Healing from this disease is his utmost priority at this point, so he started treatment against Leukemia by being away from the WWE programme. It will be a long process for the Big Dog to overcome the disease and live a healthy life. Thereafter, the road to recovery so that he can return to in-ring competition.

Overall, the process can consume more than two years which rules him out of Monday Night Raw for the entire 2019. Seth Rollins has already replaced him in the official poster of the show which hints that Reigns is not coming back for a long time. There is no way that Roman Reigns can compete in a match at Wrestlemania 35.

But his presence seems mandatory at the grandest stage of them all. WWE officials seem desperate to let him appear at Wrestlemania in a certain capacity. The plans have already begun accordingly where he can make an appearance following the main event of the show. Roman Reigns will come out congratulating the new Universal champion.

According to the reports of the Dirty Sheets Podcast, Roman Reigns will come out to congratulate Seth Rollins after he becomes the new Universal Champion. The current plan for the Universal Championship match at Wrestlemania is to make Seth Rollins the number one contender. He will challenge Brock Lesnar in a marquee match and dethrone him from the title reign. His Shield brethren will come out to help him to carry the flagship show in months to come.

However, there can be a big constraint in case The Boss does not give a green signal to the contest. The reason is as follows, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"However, this WrestleMania 35 plan for Reigns can change if Vince McMahon changes his mind regarding Rollins vs. Lesnar as Rollins’ match with Dean Ambrose at TLC 2018 (which WWE officials thought was a major match) was a flop and had fans chanting 'This Is Boring.'"

Seth Rollins has taken multiple shots at Brock Lesnar in his recent promos. It automatically drags us to the upcoming storyline between the two. The only relevant replacement for Rollins can be Braun Strowman who is already getting the title match at Royal Rumble. This only leaves Seth Rollins from the active roster to challenge the beast for the title. It will be a perfect tribute to Roman Reigns who had to relinquish the Championship in October.