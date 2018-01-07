Revealed: Interesting statistics about WWE for the year 2017

Bengaluru, January 7: The year 2017 was another roller coaster ride for the WWE with multiple memorable incidents.

The company pulled off some path-breaking events like the United Kingdom tournament, May Young Classis and the first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match for the female participants during the year 2017. Apart from that, the big-four PPVs were hosted in the biggest ways possible.

The interesting fact of last year and this new year is that the male and female superstars who started 2017 as the champions have also been able to close the year with the title in hand. AJ Styles was the WWE Champion at the beginning of 2017 and closed the year by capturing it for the second time.

Also, Charlotte Flair was the WWE Raw women's champion while starting the year. She moved to Smackdown, later and started 2018 by holding the women's title on the blue brand. Apart from these, multiple interesting observations were revealed by the reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to the source, Jinder Mahal had the most number of matches in the year 2017. He competed in 185 matches, overall. Baron Corbin stood second with 181 whereas AJ Styles stood third with 179 under his name. No member of The Shield was featured in top three.

However, Dean Ambrose is the workhorse of the company picked up the most number of wins. He secured 131 wins whereas Shinsuke Nakamura had 128 under his name. Seth Rollins is the third one with 127 wins. AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have also been able to feature in the top 5 spots with 117 and 116 wins, consecutively.

The source also revealed the winning percentage secured by a superstar. Asuka scored 1.00 by remaining undefeated for the entire year. Nikki Bella had .943 capturing the second spot. However, it is to be noted that she is on a hiatus ever since the Wrestlemania season. Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Aleister Black are the remaining three on top 5.

While counting the most number of losses Natalya has the top spot coming short in 131 matches. Nia Jax is on the second spot with 128 losses, surprisingly. Jinder Mahal, CarWWE announces added championship match for Brock Lesnarmella and Aiden English are the rest of the three superstars in this category. Curt Hawkins has been kept out of the context since he has zero wins since coming back to the WWE, two years ago.