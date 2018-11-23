Revealed: John Cena’s full schedule on WWE return

WWE has come up with a report confirming the return of John Cena on December 26, when he will perform in a house show at Madison Square Garden on that night. Thereafter, his appearances will continue throughout the month of January. Furthermore, he would be available to both Raw and Smackdown as he sill has the 'free agent' tag.

Earlier several sources broke out stories on some of his appearances confirming that John Cena will work only in some non-televised matches. But the promotion's official update confirmed that he will make his return on Monday Night Raw on January 7th episode. Even one of the episodes of Smackdown Live has also enlisted him.

Here is the full details of Cena's next set of appearances, (courtesy SBINation.com)

Wednesday, December 26 - New York City, Madison Square Garden (Raw house show)

Thursday, December 27 - Long Island, NY, NYCB Live (SmackDown house show)

Friday, December 28 - Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena (SmackDown house show)

Saturday, December 29 - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena (SmackDown taping)

Sunday, December 30 - Tampa, Amalie Arena (SmackDown house show)

Friday, January 4 - Columbus, GA, Columbus Civic Center (Raw house show)

Saturday, January 5 - Tallahassee, FL, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (Raw house show)

Sunday, January 6 - Ft. Myers, FL, Hertz Arena (Raw house show)

Monday, January 7 - Orlando, Amway Center (Raw television)

Friday, January 11 - Charleston, WV, Charleston Civic Center (Raw house show)

Saturday, January 12 - Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Coliseum (Raw house show)

Sunday, January 13 - Huntsville, AL, Vox Braun Civic Center (Raw house show)

Monday, January 14 - Memphis, FedEx Forum (Raw television)

John Cena will team up with Finn Balor to compete against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden. On December 29, he will be another tag team match as he teams up with Rey Mysterio to go up against Randy Orton and the WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in Pittsburgh.

WWE wants to give something special to the fans during the Christmas season. So, John Cena will attend the WWE shows hosted during this time as a special attraction. So we also expect him to attend the Christmas and New Year special episode of Monday Night Raw. But this year, these two shows will air in a taped format.

It will be filmed earlier than the actual date. So WWE Raw will air in a non-live format for two consecutive weeks. WWE wants to let the superstars spend these two days with their family and hence canceled live TV editions. This early taping will go beyond Cena's returning schedule which is why he is coming back on TV on January 7.

A big reason behind his appearance is to promote the Royal Rumble PPV event. The Chase Field Arena will be the host of the show which needs some big names to get sold out. Hence, it is certain that the 16-time world champion will be a mandatory name on the match card.