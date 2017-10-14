Revealed: Next opponent of Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

New Delhi, Oct 14: Brock Lesnar had a successful championship defence at the No Mercy PPV. For the first time ever, during his championship reign, he walked into the match as the underdog since no other but Braun Strowman was his opponent.

But, regardless the dominance of the monster among men, the beast incarnate was capable of overcoming the odds.

For now, the champion is on another hiatus for an indefinite time span. He will not be present at the next Raw-exclusive PPV from his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. In his absence, it will be Roman Reigns and The Miz who will feature in the main event scene.

But, the beast will return at one point to defend the Universal title and the creative team is definitely building up the next opponent for him. This will ensure the challenge can be laid down as soon as he returns to the squared circle following the tie-off.

According to the recent reports from Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor is being groomed up for the coveted spot. He will emerge as the number one contender for the Universal Championship and go on to face Brock Lesnar making the dream match to reality.

With fewer options available for the first-ever Universal Champion in the WWE, the officials decided to stretch the feud between Balor and Wyatt even after the No Mercy PPV. Both the matches that these two had, Balor turned out to be the winner including the Summerslam match in his Demon King persona.

As for now, Wyatt and Balor are supposed to have another marquee match at the TLC PPV under a no disqualification environment. Considering the officials are protecting the former NXT Champion, he is expected to pick up another win to keep the momentum by his side.

In case you don’t remember, Finn Balor never received the rematch for his Universal Championship that he was forced to relinquish after Summerslam 2016.

He came back following this year’s Wrestlemania healing up the shoulder injury but never had the chance to challenge for the title. We expect him to compete in the championship match, finally at either this year’s Survivor Series or next year’s Royal Rumble, as per the source.