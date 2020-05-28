Revealed: Outcome of Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2020

Lashley has lately been living up to his Dominator moniker since after forming an alliance with MVP. He possesses a recent winning streak and is expected to provide the toughest challenge to The Scottish Psychopath. Especially with guidance from a heel MVP which could benefit him a lot as he's heading into a prime title match after a long wait of thirteen years.

But it should be noted that Drew McIntyre is on a winning path of his own since the beginning of 2020, as well. He's never lost a match since Royal Rumble and isn’t expected to lose at Backlash, too.

There is a reason that the WWE creative team allowed him to slay The Beast Incarnate at the showcase of immortals as they see big potential in the first-ever UK born WWE champ.

Current betting odds are highly favoring McIntyre suggesting that he won't drop the title to Lashley. As per Sky Bet, odds for Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley title match at WWE Backlash, have been released and the champion is a clear favorite to win with 1/4 odds to retain the title whereas the challenger is a clear underdog with 11/4 odds.

The plan seems pretty clear for the WWE officials as they want veteran Bobby Lashley to be used to put over Drew McIntyre in a bigger way possible. The current title-holder will reportedly be getting a longer title run that won't be a one-off for him. Even after he loses the belt, the main event run would continue as the company sees him as a top star on Raw.

It should be noted that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre had a history back at Impact Wrestling promotion. Even MVP shared a storyline with Lashley back in the days while working for WWE's rival brand. Hence, it'll be interesting to see how WWE wants this angle to be unfolded over the upcoming weeks.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lashley seemed willing to put over newer talents by digesting losses, like a true veteran,

"They wanted to make the younger guys. But at the same it in making the younger guys, they had to have something credible for the younger guys to go after. And I think that I'm one of those guys. The younger guys should be hungry to come and beat me. Because I'm not someone you should just be able to beat." (Courtesy wrestlingINC.com)

Whereas Lashley's goal to become a world champion in WWE remains unfulfilled, he is likely to accomplish another one if current plans remain intact. The much-anticipated Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar matchup is said to be set up for SummerSlam 2020 which was also hinted during this interview.

Only time will tell if the rescheduling of the biggest party of the summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak would scrap this fight between two former MMA athletes.