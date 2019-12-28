Revealed: Plans for Rey Mysterio & Dominick at WWE WrestleMania 36

The stunt pulled by the creative team was indeed a massive surprise since the US title has been the main title on Raw in the absence of WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar and the Mexican legend made it look relevant.

But still, WWE decided to take the title away from Rey Mysterio within just one month of winning the belt and give it to his fellow countryman. While fans may have not liked the idea, WWE does have a big plan to execute shortly which forced them to keep the Master of 619 from the singles title picture. He might be moving into the tag team title picture.

According to reports from The Dirty Sheets, WWE officials are discussing the idea where Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. The IWC has blamed WWE creative for neglecting the tag team division of the company when it comes to impactful bookings. Perhaps, it would be their chance to get rid of that.

The Viking Raiders are the current tag team champions on Monday Night Raw. There have been speculations that The OC would snatch the title from the former NXT stars and then move on to defend the belts at WrestleMania against The Street Profits. This feud could be on a halt if Rey Mysterio does land in the tag team picture with his own flesh-and-blood, Dominick and start feuding with either the Viking or The OC.

Rey clearly intended to end his career after sharing the ring with his son on numerous occasions. During a recent interview with Gary Cassidy, the former US Champ noted on when his son would be ready for in-ring action in WWE. He said, “I’m hoping that my son can be ready by next year. I hope that we can all get the chance to see him in 2020, and I’m just as excited as the fans to see him step into the ring and have an official match, so let’s hope that it’s next year.

“I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It’ll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he’s very well-identified right now.

“I most definitely would love to share the ring properly with him in a Tag Team Match or a 3 vs 3, but I definitely would love to potentially share the ring with him one day. I think, after that happens, I can retire peacefully and say that getting to share the ring with my son was the best feeling in the world.”

Speculations also suggested that WWE may just plan to do Rey Mysterio vs. Dominick at WrestleMania 36. But the latter name is just not ready to be the heel and go through the negative heat from the audience, once he turns on his father who also appears to be one of the most organic babyfaces of all-time.

Rather, sharing the ring in a tag team match with the legend would reduce his pressure and let him perform at the grandest stage, freely. Witnessing the father-son duo will also produce a classic WrestleMania moment, without a doubt.