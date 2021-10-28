Revealed: Potential date for a WWE UK pay-per-view event in 2022

Reports claim that the company is planning to head back to the UK in late 2022. WWE has recently revealed the schedule for most of their pay-per-views in 2022.

Obviously, the Big-Four events of the year namely Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series alongside the annual Money In The Bank PPV are currently listed from St. Louis, Dallas, Nashville, Boston, and Las Vegas, respectively.

The events in February and October are yet to be announced in the near future as Fightful Select previously reported that those slots are to be used for big events in Saudi Arabia.

In addition, now it’s been noted that WWE has plans to announce a UK pay-per-view for the September date. For now, Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 are booked for pay-per-views for which the locations are yet to be determined.

Rumours for a WWE pay-per-view in the UK have been going on for the past couple of years. It was recently reported that there have been talks of hosting the 2022 SummerSlam pay-per-view at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The capacity of hosting 78000 people and having a retractable roof are two of the major reasons that WWE has shortlisted this venue.

But there have also been talks of holding a September pay-per-view in the UK, at another stadium outside of Wales. It appears that WWE has now settled on the September date for the UK event with the Principality Stadium still being the front-runner.

Obviously, the top superstar of WWE and a UK-native, Drew McIntyre is going to be the likely headliner for the possible 2022 UK PPV event.

In previous interviews, he has revealed that there were plans for him to face Boxing Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (also a UK-native) at a UK PPV in 2020, but that match was scrapped due to COVID-19.

Those plans could still be renewed given Fury is always in touch with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. In an interview with BBC Newcastle, Paris Fury, wife of lineal heavyweight champion, shared thoughts of her husband possibly returning to WWE.

As per the words of Paris, it’s just a matter of time that Tyson returns to the WWE.

“He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time. He loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers.” (quotes courtesy Cultaholic).